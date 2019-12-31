Not so inclusive when it comes to beaches

To the Editor,

I take issue with a recent editorial in The Times. Here are some quotes from it that describe the Island: “In a community like Martha’s Vineyard, where people rally to help one another at every turn,” and “The Island is a welcoming, diverse, and tolerant place. It’s easy to get comfortable and not realize that even here there can be underlying intolerance for people.” I call poppycock. The town of West Tisbury has exclusive policies at Lambert’s Cove Beach, a town park. These policies aren’t “underlying intolerance”; they are overt. To ignore this while championing “a community like Martha’s Vineyard” is either complicit or moronic. Silence is my validation; end beach apartheid.

Erik Albert

Oak Bluffs