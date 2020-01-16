Tina Miller Joins Point B Realty 

Point B Realty has announced that island resident Tina Miller has joined the real estate sales team of Point B Realty. According to a press release, Miller has a rich history on Martha’s Vineyard, where she has been a well-known restaurateur, worked with Plum TV and with several different publications, including her current role as editor of Edible Vineyard magazine, which she will continue as she moves into her new real estate role.

“Tina brings a wealth of local knowledge and a strong sense of community to Point B,” said Wendy Harman, Point B Realty principal broker/owner. “She’s been active in real estate, and had her license for eight years now, and she is a great addition to our dynamic team.”

“I have always worked with the public on the Island, whether in the food, writing, or the business industry,” said Tina. “I love the diversity, town to town, winter to summer. This is a very smart, creative, passionate community, and I look forward to this next chapter at Point B.”

For more information, visit pointbrealty.com, or to contact Tina, email tina@pointbrealty.com.