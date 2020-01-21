Lights benefit food pantry

To the Editor:

My family and I wish to thank all those who visited our Christmas display and all those who were able to donate food or make financial donations. A special thank you to a gentleman, with the initials DW, for his special donation. According to Margaret Hannemann, director of the Island Food Pantry, 2,000 Vineyarders made 6,000 visits to the pantry in 2019. On Jan. 6, I delivered about 1,600 pounds of food that was collected during the five weeks of my Christmas display.

What I delivered was a drop in the bucket compared to what they need. The food pantry needs year-round donations, not just during the holiday seasons. So, to the public I say, please continue to donate. Remember, if you donate by using a check, it could be a tax deduction.

Thanks again, and we hope to have our display and collection box in use on Thanksgiving day this year.

Robert, Lynn, Kyle, Jen, Ali, and Jake Gatchell

Oak Bluffs