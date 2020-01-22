Flotilla 11-09 swears in officers

Three U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary officers were sworn in at Station Menemsha Saturday by Cape Cod and the Islands Vice Division Commander Steve Wagner. Joe Berini took the helm for a second time as commander of Flotilla 11-9, the Vineyard’s auxiliary group. Brien Hefler was sworn in as vice commander, and Wayne Iacono was sworn in as staff officer. The three were elected by their peers back in October. Station Menemsha Petty Officers Joel Behr and Jacob Waters-Maciel, liaisons to the auxiliary, observed the auxiliarists get sworn in, and later participated in a flotilla meeting. Chief Steve White, executive officer of Station Menemsha, was also on hand to witness the three get sworn in and to take part in the meeting.