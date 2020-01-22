Polly Hill Arboretum announces new board member

The PHA board of directors recently announced that Dr. Murphy Westwood, director of the Global Tree Conservation Program at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Ill., joined the board of directors this past October. According to a press release, over the past 15 years Westwood has worked to save trees from extinction in both the U.S. and Europe. She has extensive training in plant biology, evolution, and plant systematics. The release says that her academic background has enabled her to lead efforts on a national and global scale to devise strategies to preserve plants in their native habitats and in well-documented collections. In addition, as part of her work at the Morton Arboretum, she is the Global Tree Conservation Officer for Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI).

Throughout the world, trees are facing increased threats to their existence, the release states, “PHA and the botanic garden community are preparing to meet these threats.”

“I am honored to be joining the Polly Hill Arboretum board to help guide their science and conservation initiatives,” Westwood says in the release. “I look forward to working with PHA’s dedicated team of scientists, educators, and horticulturists.”

Polly Hill’s executive director Tim Boland said, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Westwood’s talents as we look to increase our scientific capacity at PHA, advance our efforts to save imperiled trees, and continue our work with our local flora.”