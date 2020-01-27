Drivers cited in crash that sent three to hospital

Two motorists received citations following a two-vehicle crash on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road Friday that sent three people to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. West Tisbury Police and West Tisbury Fire-Rescue personnel responded to a crash scene at about 5:20 pm Friday evening near Pond Road East. Police learned a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Oak Bluffs resident Colin Evanson was attempting to make a left-hand turn when it was allegedly struck by a 2001 Subaru driven by Middlebury, Vermont resident Bryanna Allen. Allen, Evanson, and a passenger in Allen’s vehicle all suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” according to a police report. Allen was given a written warning citation for following too closely and operating with an expired license, a report states. Evanson was cited for operating under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Multiple agencies and departments assisted West Tisbury first responders at the crash scene including Tri-Town Ambulance, Tisbury Ambulance, Oak Bluffs Ambulance, Edgartown and Chilmark Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office.