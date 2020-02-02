MVRHS Girls Hockey skates past Whalers, 4-3

The MVRHS girls varsity hockey team played its first-ever game on Nantucket on Saturday and got off to a blistering start, lighting the lamp three times in the first five minutes before holding off the Whalers for a 4-3 Cape and Islands League win.

Skyla Harthcock scored 49 seconds into the game, Lila Mikos followed with her first varsity goal 57 seconds later and AvaBenDavid made it 3-0 at the 4:28 mark.

Haleigh Johnson scored late in the first period and Grace Gibson tallied 8:39 into the second to bring Nantucket to within 3-2 but Vineyard freshman Lily Moran scored the eventual game-winner four minutes later.

Emerson Pekarcik scored for Nantucket in the third period but the Whalers couldn’t put another puck past Vineyard goalie Maria Frangos, who played a stellar game between the pipes.

Lauren Boyd and Caroline Kelleher each had two assists for the Vineyarders (4-9-2 overall, 2-6-2 C&I).

The girls are back on home ice, Saturday at 12:30 pm against Latin/Fontbonne Academy.