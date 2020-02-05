Ayla Danyla dePaula Borges

Maisa Paula dos Santos Borges and Wesley Daniel A. Borges of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Ayla Danyla dePaula Borges, on Jan. 27, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ayla weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

Georgia Jane Kowalski

Jennifer Kowalski and Jon Kowalski of Rowayton, Conn., announce the birth of a daughter, Georgia Jane Kowalski, on Jan. 20, 2020, at Stamford Hospital, Stamford, Conn. Grandparents are Mary and Tom Kowalski of Vineyard Haven and Pat and Bob Tucker of Hilton Head, S.C. Georgia weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and is welcomed by big brother Nolan.

John Robert Alden Church

Robyn Bettencourt and Adam Church of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, John Robert Alden Church, on Jan. 31, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. John weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Abe Roland Baer

Caitlin Bingham and Asa Baer of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Abe Roland Baer, on Jan. 29, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Abe weighed 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces.