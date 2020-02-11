Earl Vincent Peters, 82, of Oak Bluffs died on Thursday evening, Feb. 6, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Susan T. (Tucker) Peters.

Earl’s memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 am. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the M.V. Shellfish Group, P.O. Box 1552, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or the Friends of Sengekontacket, P.O. Box 740, Edgartown, MA 02539.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.