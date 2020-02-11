Jean Gatting

Jean Ann (Murkowicz) Gatting, 100, of Edgartown, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles William Gatting.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 am in the Federated Church, South Summer Street in Edgartown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory can be made to Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at mvcenter4living.org/donate/.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.