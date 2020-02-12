MV Community Services soon to construct new Early Ed center

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services will begin construction on its new Early Education and Care Center on Monday, according to a press release. The $7 million project will replace the existing childcare center, which was built in 1987.

A number of substantial donations, including $1 million donations from MVYouth and Martha’s Vineyard Bank, were responsible in part for the expansion.

South Mountain Co. will construct the new 10,000-square-foot facility, which will allow MV Community Services to serve 30 percent more children as part of its early education program.

The Early Education and Care services will continue to be offered to the Island community on the MVCS campus during the construction process, thanks to the additional plot of land leased from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The new multipurpose center will house the Island Counseling Center, Island Intervention Center, Disability Services, Veterans Services, Daybreak Clubhouse, and administrative offices.

An official groundbreaking event will take place later this spring.