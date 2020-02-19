The Aquinnah Democratic Caucus for the MA State Democratic Convention is on Friday, Feb. 21, at 4 pm at the Aquinnah Town Hall. According to a press release, the contested race is between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey & Congressman Joe Kennedy lll. After the election, delegates will talk about the March 3 primary and have a general discussion about the state of the union. Voter registration will be available as well as the opportunity to join the Democratic Town Committee.

Refreshments will be served and all are welcome. Call Megan Ottens-Sargent for more information. 508-645-2776