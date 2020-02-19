The West Tisbury library will host a three-part dementia education series with Alicia Seaver, vice president of memory care operations and certified memory impairment specialist at Bridges® by EPOCH. According to a press release, the series will provide education, guidance, and support for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, according to a press release.

Dementia 101: Feb. 25, at 4 pm. An introduction to the different types of dementia, risk factors, symptoms and warning signs, benefits of early detection, and possible treatments.

Ethical Fibbing: March 31 at 4 pm. Therapeutic fibbing, validation, and redirection techniques can reassure, orient, comfort,and calm people with dementia – but are these approaches OK?

Managing Challenging Behaviors: May 5 at 4 pm. Communication techniques and recommended approaches to help manage a loved one’s symptoms and difficult behaviors.

Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Certificates of Completion will be available for those who attend the sessions.To RSVP or for more information, contact Allison Russell at 508-419-0368 or by email at arussell@bridgesbyepoch.com.