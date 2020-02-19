Schroeder snags first place in MV 20 Miler

1 of 9

Out of 218 runners, 25-year-old Vineyard native, now Bostonian Michael Schroeder took first place in the 22nd annual Martha’s Vineyard 20 Miler, with a time of 1:54:30.4.

Ella Martin, 26, of Woods Hole snagged the fastest time out of the 107 female runners with a 2:16:34.3.

The group Schragers Rule took first in the Amity Island Relay during the mixed male and female relay with a 2:02:52.6. Boyfriends R Sick of Watching Us Run took the top spot in the female relay with a 2:15:21 finish, while the Land Sharks took the top male relay spot with a 2:20:04.7.

A full list of results can be found at bit.ly/mv20mile.