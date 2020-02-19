Zarbas seek legal fees from Murphys

Oak Bluffs homeowners John and Susan Zarba have filed a motion for attorneys’ fees and costs in a long and bitter superior court case they defended against and saw dismissed in November. Keith and Lori Murphy brought what ultimately became a consolidated zoning case against the Zarbas, their next-door neighbors, after efforts to get the town’s zoning board of appeals to address zoning complaints failed. The ZBA was also technically a defendant in the case.

The Zarbas are represented by New Bedford attorneys Daniel Perry and Neil Smola. The Murphys are represented by Plymouth attorney Richard Serkey. Since the Zarbas filed their motion, the Murphys have added two lawyers to the case, Boston attorneys Erin Higgins and Christopher Sweeney.