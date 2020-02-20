To the editor,

Whenever you use a plastic bottle, it affects the environment. This may not affect you specifically, but it will affect generations to come. Our generation. Plastics contribute to climate change. They generate heat-trapping gases at every stage of their life cycle. It is unhealthy for animals, fish and humans. Single use plastic is a convenience, not a necessity. Please, our habits need to change. We have been working for two years to educate the public about the dangerous effects of single use plastics in our environment. Last year we were successful in banning both water and soda bottles under 34 oz in the towns of West Tisbury, Chilmark and Aquinnah. We now have our bylaw on the warrant for town meetings in Oak Bluffs, Vineyard Haven and Edgartown. We hope that you will vote in favor of this bylaw. Even though it might not affect your world, it will be affecting ours. We are tired of seeing dead animals with plastic bits in their stomachs. We are tired of adults not doing enough to help. We are tired of knowing that plastic contributes to climate change, and knowing this – still nothing has changed. This ban is a small step in combating climate change and plastic waste, but it is a step in the right direction. We ask that you vote with the greater good in mind, not just your own convenience (or your own wallet).

Sincerely,

The Kids of Plastic Free MV