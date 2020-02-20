Updated, Thursday, 12:21 pm

Shelley E. (Devine) Carter (71), of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7 pm at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Rd., Oak Bluffs. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home the next day, Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1 pm.

Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Rd., Vineyard Haven.

A full obituary will follow.