‘Big/Little’ gallery highlights Island mentoring program

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Cape Cod and the Islands is teaming up with the Martha’s Vineyard Museum (MVM) to create an art gallery that represents the power of the Island mentoring program.

According to a press release, the “Big/Little” gallery opening is on March 3, from 4 to 7 pm, at the museum, and will highlight the impressive artwork of some of the pairs of “bigs” and “littles” on the Island.

Over the past few months, Bigs and Littles from the Island’s program have been working together, with the help of the museum education department, to create unique pieces of art to be displayed in the gallery.

“The museum has always been a great partner to us here on the Island, and we’re excited to deepen the relationship with this event,” said Nate Luce, Vineyard program coordinator for BBBS, in the release. “Our matches had a blast making the work, and everyone is thrilled at the chance to see their work displayed in the museum’s beautiful new building.”

Phil Wallis, museum executive director, said in the release that the museum’s main goal is to inspire people to strengthen their connections with Martha’s Vineyard, and seeing bigs and littles work together to make collaborative art exemplifies those connections. “We look forward to highlighting the artwork they’ve created on our community gallery walls this spring, and sharing it with the public,” Wallis said.