Growing More Food, Composting More Waste

On Tuesday, March 10, at 4 pm the Island Climate Action Network will present the next in its “Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” series at the West Tisbury library, according to a press release. It is a monthly series intended to help the island community prepare for, adapt to, and be part of solutions to the climate crisis.

The way we grow, transport, eat, and throw away our food are major drivers of climate change, contributing more than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, but there are practical ways to transform our food system into a powerful climate solution, starting right here at home. Join Sophie Abrams, Eunice Youmans, and Noli Taylor from Island Grown Initiative to learn how to help our community cut food waste, sequester carbon through regenerative agriculture and land care, and grow more healthy food for all.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 508-693-3366 or email ogately@clamsnet.org.