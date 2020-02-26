Jennifer B. DaSilva joins Point B Realty 

Point B Realty announced that Realtor Jennifer B. DaSilva has joined the real estate sales team of the 10-year-old firm. According to a press release, DaSilva has deep family roots and lifelong friends on Martha’s Vineyard. Her family began vacationing in Oak Bluffs in 1958, and she has spent over 30 years summering here.

After a successful career practicing international corporate law in New York City and New Jersey, owning a mediation practice in the Boston area, serving as an elected public official in Dover town government, and raising her children, DaSilva decided to pursue her passion for real estate when her friends began to ask her for M.V. real estate advice. She enjoys utilizing her strong negotiation, analytical, and interpersonal skills in her busy, encore real estate career.

“It is a wonderful feeling, like matchmaking, helping my clients find their perfect home in my happy place,” says DaSilva. Her passion, professionalism, and dedication have placed her as one of the top two buyer agents on the Island in 2019, with nearly $12 million in sales.

Jennifer is heavily involved in Vineyard life, and serves as a board member of the nonprofits Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club and the Cottagers, Inc. Jennifer also gives back through philanthropic activities as a member of the Links, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.. She is a graduate of Duke University and Columbia University School of Law.

DaSilva and her husband bought land in Edgartown 20 years ago, and subsequently built their home there. They love the process of building and renovating, and are involved in other real estate projects on the Island. For fun, DaSilva enjoys travel, playing tennis, and reading. She lives in Edgartown and Dover with her husband, adult daughters, and adorable dog Luc.

For more information, visit pointbrealty.com, or to contact Jennifer, email jennifer@pointbrealty.com.