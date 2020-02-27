Answers needed from town officials

To the Editor:

I attended a Tisbury Building Committee meeting. I was not happy that Tristen Israel and Melinda Loberg were not present. Ben Robinson walked out after the children spoke, 10 min into the meeting. They were the architects of a letter to the editor, that in my opinion, swayed the first Tisbury School vote. The committee, with the exception of one or two, is made up of people who have already looked at the facts and voted to demo the school and build anew.

Everyone, including this paper, wants to put blame on the school administration. Why haven’t the former/present select people and planning board member been questioned?

Steve Kelly

Tisbury School