Nicholas Azzollini was born on June 20, 1942, in Hoboken, N.J. He died after a long illness, surrounded by loving family, at the Royal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Falmouth.

He was a special man, extremely kind, warm, and gracious. As a friend said, “The way his smile and eyes united in an expression of warmth and light when he greeted you was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”

He will be missed by many, and will be celebrated at a memorial gathering on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, at the Tisbury Waterworks on Martha’s Vineyard.