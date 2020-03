To the Editor:

Regarding recent news about the steep rise in costs for the Woods Hole ferry terminal: If Bertaux + Iwerks Architects (BIA) and the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority (SSA) had held community meetings that were participatory and not reactive, and had designed true alternatives, not nuanced changes, at the beginning of the process, much of the reported additional design costs that require change orders would have been eliminated.

Axel Bang

Woods Hole