Up-Island Automotive closes temporarily for upgrades

Gas and diesel won’t flow at the only gas station up-Island for about a month. Up-Island Automotive in West Tisbury is closed while old underground gas tanks are removed and a new, two-compartment tank is installed. During the work, Mid Island Repair, the automotive garage behind the gas station, will remain open both for car and truck work, and for inspection stickers.

Pat Jenkinson of Up Island Realty Trust, owner of the property, told West Tisbury selectmen on Jan. 22 that the new tank was meant to increase the station’s capacity by 8,000 gallons. He also said new pumps would be installed. The board unanimously approved the project.