Music Street concert at West Tisbury library

On Sunday, March 22, at 3 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a concert featuring Music Street founder, pianist Diane Katzenberg Braun, cellist Eunghee Cho, and violinist Li-Mei Liang. A world of musical contrasts characterizes this vivid March program with music by Schubert and Chopin and ranging from baroque solo gems to waltzes, tangos, and café music, according to a press release. Braun is a graduate of Oberlin College and New England Conservatory, with a wide range of musical collaborations, both instrumental and vocal, in Boston and as an accompanist at the New England Conservatory. Her mission has been to bring the highest quality live music performances to underserved areas including homeless shelters and hospitals.

Cho graduated magna cum laude from the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California. He has appeared as soloist with numerous orchestras around the country and is currently principal cello of the Atlantic Symphony Orchestra in Weymouth.

Praised for her first rate and thoroughly engaging playing, Liang’s recent performance was described as a “powerhouse” by the Boston Musical Intelligencer. She has appeared in renowned concert halls worldwide, including those in Belgium, China, Japan, the Netherlands, and South Korea. In addition to her performance schedule, Liang is a full-time music theory faculty at the New England Conservatory, as well as a theory and violin instructor at its preparatory school. She teaches private violin lessons in the Arlington public schools. She has served as a lecturer at the University of California, Irvine, and a chamber music teacher at Harvard.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 508-693-3366 or email ogately@clamsnet.org.