On Friday, March 13, the Island community is invited to the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs for the second annual MVY Radio Night Out for Nonprofits.

According to a press release, the event is being underwritten by a grant from Rockland Trust, which will cover event costs, including venue rental, live music, free food, and more.

On Tuesday, March 3, Dee Lander, senior vice president of retail banking, Lisa MacKenty, vice president, investment consultant, and Rachel BenDavid, commercial loan officer of Rockland Trust, delivered a check for $2,300 to MVY Radio’s community outreach director Laurel Redington and director of development Karen Altieri.

“Rockland Trust is proud to support MVY Radio and our Island nonprofit community,” Dee Lander, senior vice president of Rockland Trust, said in the release.

The MVY Radio Night Out for Nonprofits was created in 2019 as an opportunity for Vineyard nonprofit staff to gather and interact with one another, and then mingle with Islanders, the release states.

The night will begin with a pre-event cocktail hour for representatives from dozens of Island nonprofits. Each nonprofit will also bring pamphlets and additional information about their organization, which will be displayed on tables for the general public.

Doors will open at 7 pm to the general public. Rose Guerin and friends will provide the soundtrack to a rocking evening.

A suggested donation of $10 will be collected at the door (though all are invited, regardless of ability to pay). This money will be given as a grant to the M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative to fund scholarships for the Certificate in Nonprofit Management and Leadership from the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). The local program has been tailored to Martha’s Vineyard characteristics and needs, equipping the Island’s most promising nonprofit leaders with the skills, confidence, networks, and resources they need to sustain and protect the Vineyard.

The grant from Rockland Trust, with additional support from local businesses, including Tashmoo Insurance, Shirley’s True Value Hardware, and CB Stark Jewelers, means that all money collected at the door, as well as money raised via a raffle, can go directly to the M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative.