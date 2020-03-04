West Tisbury library names Linda M. Chapman Fellow

The West Tisbury library announced in a press release that Alexandra Pratt has been selected to be the 2020 Linda Chapman Fellow. Pratt is currently the children’s librarian, and will move into her new position as library director in March. This is the second year of the Chapman Fellowship, according to the release. The fellowship supports learning opportunities and professional development of one West Tisbury library staff member each year. The fellowship will make it possible for Pratt to attend the Public Library Association’s annual conference in Nashville.

The fellowship was established in 2019 in memory of library trustee Linda Chapman, who died in 2016. Her husband Stephen Chapman created the fellowship to support Linda’s passion for libraries and lifelong learning. Linda Chapman Fellows will have their names added to a plaque at the circulation desk each year.