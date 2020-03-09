West Tisbury man faces charges for shooting deer on road

A 36-year-old West Tisbury man is facing charges for shooting a wounded deer on Barnes Road in Edgartown.

On Feb. 29, police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a deer on Barnes Road in Edgartown at 7:30 pm.

After hitting the deer, Liana Cajado called her husband Rafael Louback at home and asked him to help her, according to a police report. Upon arriving, Louback allegedly found the deer “flailing around” and shot the deer in the head with a Ruger 9mm pistol after “numerous unsuccessful attempts” to move the deer off the road.

“The animal was injured in the middle of the road and he shot it,” Police Chief Bruce McNamee told The Times.

Louback was “forthcoming and cooperative” and “was apologetic, and seemed as though he was familiar with the firearm laws,” according to the report.

Police then requested and were granted permission from Louback to retrieve his firearm from the center console of his vehicle.

After seizing Louback’s pistol and license to carry, Edgartown police contacted West Tisbury police who went to Louback’s residence and retrieved other firearms at his home.

West Tisbury police Lt. Jeffrey “Skipper” Manter confirmed Louback’s other firearms were taken by the police until the charges are resolved.

“We did take them because Edgartown is charging him,” Manter said.

Police are seeking charges against Louback of discharging a firearm within 150 feet of the roadway, hunting without a license, hunting at night, and hunting out of season.

The case will be scheduled for a clerk magistrate’s hearing.

Massachusetts Environmental Police Sgt. Scott Opie, who provided guidance with how to charge Louback, told The Times in a phone conversation Monday that he couldn’t comment on the case, but said if someone hits a deer with their vehicle they should contact their local authorities.