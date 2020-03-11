Volunteers sought in Tisbury

The town of Tisbury is looking for volunteers for several town committees. Volunteers are needed for the 350th town celebration steering committee, Center for Living, Steamship long-range Vineyard transportation task force, Steamship working group, Dukes County healthcare access oversight board, Vineyard healthcare access board, Cape Light Compact representative, and Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative.

Potential applicants are asked to fill out a form available online at http://bit.ly/Tisburyform.

The completed form should be sent to: Tisbury Board of Selectmen Attn: Volunteers, Tisbury Town Hall, PO Box 1239, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or email: pbennett@tisburyma.gov.