Rosalie Norton Humphreys Powell, 90, passed away peacefully at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Wednesday, March 11, as a result of natural causes stemming from her stroke.

Visiting hours will be held at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Rd, Oak Bluffs on Friday, March 13, from 5pm-7pm. A Graveside service will be held at the West Tisbury Cemetery, State Rd., on Saturday, March 14, at 2 p