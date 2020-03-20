Still no confirmed cases at hospital; suspected case in Tisbury

One day after Tisbury reported a suspected case of COVID-19 in that town, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital says it still has no patients with the virus.

Late Thursday, Tisbury health agent Maura Valley confirmed the suspected case was a Tisbury property owner and that close contacts and family members had been notified.

While at a Chilmark selectmen’s meeting, Edgartown health agent Matt Poole told selectmen that, while not official yet, there is “absolutely a positive” case in Tisbury.

If a patient is suspected of having COVID-19, clinicians should immediately implement recommended infection and control practices, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Practices include limiting germs that enter the hospital, isolating symptomatic patients, and protecting healthcare personnel.

The hospital is following strict Department of Public Health guidelines for testing patients.

All testing and analysis of tests across the commonwealth is being handled by the Department of Health (DPH), however the hospital can collect samples for testing on-site.

According to Delgadillo, if someone feels ill, they call their primary care physician.

The physician or nurse performs screening over the phone with specific questions. If those questions result in the physician thinking that the patient may be a good candidate to meet the state’s requirements for testing, the physician works with the state epidemiologist to determine next steps.

If approved by the state, that patient may be tested at the hospital. They will then send the test kit with the patient’s samples to the state lab for processing.

The suspected case comes as confirmed cases in Massachusetts jumped to 328 as of Thursday afternoon.

Also on Thursday, the Mansion House announced in a Facebook post that it was closing as a result of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

“As of today we are not taking any reservations. We are very concerned about our year-round employees. We are helping in every way we can,” the post reads. “For those who live in employee housing we assured them that their housing did not depend on showing up. Many will continue to work as we gear up for when we reopen. We hope that is sooner than later.”

The State House News Service reported 17,000 hotel jobs have been lost as a result of the pandemic so far.

Earlier in the week, Baker ordered dine-in restaurants and bars to shut down forcing Island restaurants to either move to takeout service or close. Other small businesses have followed.

Restaurateur JB Blau, who owns Copper Wok, two Sharky’s Cantinas, M.V. Chowder Co., and the Loft was one of many restaurant owners who made the switch to take out only, but late Thursday night, Blau announced on his Facebook page he would be closing all his restaurants for the indefinite future beginning on March 21 at 9 pm.

“I am growing increasingly worried about my staff, our guests and the MV community. Takeout sales have allowed us to keep some people employed and your generosity has been awe inspiring. But the time to close is here,” Blau wrote in a post. He added that all staff in employee housing will not have to pay rent during the shutdown.

The restaurant industry makes up 10 percent of Massachuestts workforce — not including vendors that supply those restaurants. Steve Clark, Director of Government Affairs at the Massachusetts Restaurant Association (MRA) told The Times the MRA didn’t have a number on how many employees had been laid off, but did say the number was high.

“It’s a lot,” Clark said. “Many places are closed. Essentially you have the entire ecosystem on pause.”

Tisbury police are taking precautions of their own, limiting the number of contacts members of the public have with officers from a safe distance.

A police officer will be stationed in the downstairs lobby from 8 am to 6 pm. After 6 pm, the station door will be locked and people will have to ring the buzzer for assistance.

Gov. Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard on Thursday, planning to use up to 2,000 members for “logistical support and other assistance,” the State House News Service reported. The Guard will be used to respond to local and state requests for equipment, logistics, warehousing and other duties, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Island’s Registry of Motor Vehicles office remains closed. “The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) opened eight service centers on March 18 that remain the only locations open and the Martha’s Vineyard property is not one of them,” Judith Riley, a spokeswoman for the RMV, wrote. “The eight centers were opened after an evaluation that prioritizes, in part, ADA features, facility size and capacity. The RMV extended the deadlines for customers that have some credentials and encourages people to check online as more than 40 transactions can be done without coming in: mass.gov/RMV.”