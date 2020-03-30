A quick list of community resources

We began this list as shortcut to important resources — food, meetings for those in recovery, services for seniors, and a list of our libraries and places of worship. All are good places to go to for assistance in these trying times.

Senior services

Errands for the Elderly

The M.V. Freemasons are providing free errand services — Post Office, prescription pickup, etc. — for Island senior citizens. Call 310-867-4857 and leave name, street

address, and call back number, or email the information to bstringfellow302@gmail.com.

MV Center for Living, 508-939-9440

Tisbury Council on Aging, 508-696-4205

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, 508-693-4509

Edgartown Council on Aging (The Anchors), 508-627-4368

Up-Island Council on Aging (Howes House), 508-693-2896

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, 508-693-4393

M.V. Community Services, 508-693-7900, mvcommunityservices.org

If you’re healthy and able to volunteer to help other Islanders, visit mvcommunityservices.org/care-for-community

First Stop MV, firststopmv.org

Island Food Pantry, Christ United Methodist (“Stone”) Church, islandfoodpantry.org

Monday 2 – 4 pm; Wednesday 2 – 4 pm; Saturday 10 am – 12 pm

School lunches

Food service from 11 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, at MVRHS, the Oak Bluffs School, the Edgartown School, the Tisbury School, and the West Tisbury School. Delivery is directly to your car, so please drive to the curb and wait for a staff member to assist you.

Resources for those in recovery

List of online AA meetings: bitly.ws/83HC

List of online NA meetings: bitly.ws/83HQ

List of online SMART recovery meetings: bitly.ws/83HR

List of refuge recovery meetings online: bitly.ws/83HS

In the Rooms recovery community (may need to create account): bitly.ws/83HU

SMART recovery discussion forum: bitly.ws/83HW

If you are at home and need an AA meeting

Pause a While will host a free conference call for AA meetings at 2 pm, every day

Dial-in number: 425-436-6360

Access Code: 422932#

Please share. We also need volunteers to chair the phone meetings.

Email pauldart@pauseawhile.org for information.

Public libraries

Aquinnah, 508-645-2314, aquinnahlibrary.org

Chilmark, 508-645-3360, chilmarklibrary.org

Edgartown, 508-627-4221, edgartownlibrary.org

Oak Bluffs, 508-693-9433, oakbluffslibrary.org

Vineyard Haven, 508-696-4211, vhlibrary.org

West Tisbury, 508-693-3366, westtisburylibrary.org

Places of worship

A Igreja Que Cresce the Growing Church, 784-930-8629

Baha’i Faith, 508-693-4905

Beacon of Hope, 508-563-5767

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center, 508-696-5929

Chilmark Community Church, 508-645-3100

Christian Science Society, 508-696-7369

Church of Christ, 508-627-2834

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 508-693-8642

Covenant on the Rock Ministry, 508-790-1910

Faith Community Church, 508-627-8918

Federated Church, 508-627-4421

First Baptist Church, 508-693-1539



First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 508-693-2842

Gay Head Community Baptist Church, 508-693-1539

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish, 508-693-0342

Grace Episcopal Church, 508-693-0332



House of Prayer, 508-696-9916

Jehovah’s Witnesses, 508-696-0996

Kabbalah and Healing, hadarta613@gmail.com

Martha’s Vineyard Bible Church, 508-693-1411

Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, 508-693-0745

Mission Calvary Church, 508-685-7690

Quakers (Religious Society of Friends), 508-693-1834

Revival Church for the Nations/Igreja do Avivamento para as Nações, 508-696-3835

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 508-627-5330

Seventh-Day Adventist, 508-299-9700

Trinity UMC of Martha’s Vineyard, 508-693-4424



U.U. Society of Martha’s Vineyard, 508-693-8982

Vineyard Assembly of God, 508-696-7576



