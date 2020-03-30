A quick list of community resources

We began this list as shortcut to important resources — food, meetings for those in recovery, services for seniors, and a list of our libraries and places of worship. All are good places to go to for assistance in these trying times.
Senior services
Errands for the Elderly
The M.V. Freemasons are providing free errand services — Post Office, prescription pickup, etc. — for Island senior citizens. Call 310-867-4857 and leave name, street
address, and call back number, or email the information to bstringfellow302@gmail.com.
MV Center for Living, 508-939-9440
Tisbury Council on Aging, 508-696-4205
Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, 508-693-4509
Edgartown Council on Aging (The Anchors), 508-627-4368
Up-Island Council on Aging (Howes House), 508-693-2896
Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, 508-693-4393
M.V. Community Services, 508-693-7900, mvcommunityservices.org
If you’re healthy and able to volunteer to help other Islanders, visit mvcommunityservices.org/care-for-community
First Stop MV, firststopmv.org
Island Food Pantry, Christ United Methodist (“Stone”) Church, islandfoodpantry.org
Monday 2 – 4 pm; Wednesday 2 – 4 pm; Saturday 10 am – 12 pm
School lunches
Food service from 11 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, at MVRHS, the Oak Bluffs School, the Edgartown School, the Tisbury School, and the West Tisbury School. Delivery is directly to your car, so please drive to the curb and wait for a staff member to assist you.
Resources for those in recovery
List of online AA meetings: bitly.ws/83HC
List of online NA meetings: bitly.ws/83HQ
List of online SMART recovery meetings: bitly.ws/83HR
List of refuge recovery meetings online: bitly.ws/83HS
In the Rooms recovery community (may need to create account): bitly.ws/83HU
SMART recovery discussion forum: bitly.ws/83HW
If you are at home and need an AA meeting
Pause a While will host a free conference call for AA meetings at 2 pm, every day
Dial-in number: 425-436-6360
Access Code: 422932#
Please share. We also need volunteers to chair the phone meetings.
Email pauldart@pauseawhile.org for information.
Public libraries
Aquinnah, 508-645-2314, aquinnahlibrary.org
Chilmark, 508-645-3360, chilmarklibrary.org
Edgartown, 508-627-4221, edgartownlibrary.org
Oak Bluffs, 508-693-9433, oakbluffslibrary.org
Vineyard Haven, 508-696-4211, vhlibrary.org
West Tisbury, 508-693-3366, westtisburylibrary.org
Places of worship
A Igreja Que Cresce the Growing Church, 784-930-8629
Baha’i Faith, 508-693-4905
Beacon of Hope, 508-563-5767
Bodhi Path Buddhist Center, 508-696-5929
Chilmark Community Church, 508-645-3100
Christian Science Society, 508-696-7369
Church of Christ, 508-627-2834
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 508-693-8642
Covenant on the Rock Ministry, 508-790-1910
Faith Community Church, 508-627-8918
Federated Church, 508-627-4421
First Baptist Church, 508-693-1539
First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 508-693-2842
Gay Head Community Baptist Church, 508-693-1539
Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish, 508-693-0342
Grace Episcopal Church, 508-693-0332
House of Prayer, 508-696-9916
Jehovah’s Witnesses, 508-696-0996
Kabbalah and Healing, hadarta613@gmail.com
Martha’s Vineyard Bible Church, 508-693-1411
Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, 508-693-0745
Mission Calvary Church, 508-685-7690
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends), 508-693-1834
Revival Church for the Nations/Igreja do Avivamento para as Nações, 508-696-3835
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 508-627-5330
Seventh-Day Adventist, 508-299-9700
Trinity UMC of Martha’s Vineyard, 508-693-4424
U.U. Society of Martha’s Vineyard, 508-693-8982
Vineyard Assembly of God, 508-696-7576