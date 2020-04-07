School forced to cut some teachers’ hours

In order to mitigate the increase in the overall budget for the next fiscal year, officials at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) are cutting some teachers’ hours in the instructional technology department and the business department.

The cuts are projected to save the school $81,000 for next year, according to school committee chair Kimberly Kirk, and will seek to maintain the core programming needed by students.

Kirk clarified that the cuts in hours are not directly related to school closures, and were initially discussed during the budget planning process, which happened before the outbreak.

“It is never an easy choice,” principal Sara Dingledy said at a school committee meeting Monday. “We looked at all the different courses offered and tried to minimize the impact on students directly.”

According to Dingledy, one position in the instructional technology department will be moved from a full time to a part-time position, along with the same reduction in a position in the school’s business department.

Each of those teachers’ hours will be reduced by two classes per semester, meaning they will continue to teach three classes throughout the course of the semester.

Assistant principal Jeremy Light said the school is focusing on the social studies and English departments for their first wave of cuts, and will look more closely at the math and science departments for a possible next wave.