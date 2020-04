Unwind with resonant sounds as you settle deeper into a quiet and centered state of being. Valerie Sonnenthal of Peaked Hill Studio is offering a free, one-hour Restorative Sound Journey livestream every Wednesday in April from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. Experience the vibrational effects of Himalayan and crystal singing bowls, monochords, chimes, and other instruments as you relax in a comfortable space at home. Visit the studio’s Facebook page to begin your journey.