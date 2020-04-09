West Tisbury moves tax due date

West Tisbury selectmen gave their property owners an extra month to pay their real estate and property taxes.

In a 2-0 vote, selectmen approved to move the due date for real and personal property tax bills as well as applications for property tax exemptions will be due on June 1.

“We’re basically saying we want to go forward with these two things because we want to encourage people to pay if they can, but give the taxpayers who need it some relief,” tax collector Kathy Logue said.

Selectmen also voted to waive interest and other penalties for late payments on any excise, real estate, or personal property taxes for payments due on or after March 30 with payment made before June 30. This waiver does not apply for bills due before March 10 or paid after June 30.

With the exception of the excise tax, partial payments are encouraged if the entire balance cannot be paid. Bills can be paid online at epay.cityhallsystems.com, by mail, or by dropping payments in the Town Hall dropbox.