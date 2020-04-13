What’s open?

Gas Stations/Convenience stores:
North Line Road Shell, Edgartown: Monday through Friday, 7 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4 pm.
Great Harbor Market Shell, Edgartown: Every day, 7 am to 8 pm.
Tisbury Shell: Every day, 6 am to 10 pm.
Cumberland Farms, Tisbury: Every day, 5 am to 12 am.
Xtra Mart Station, Tisbury: Monday through Friday, 5 am to 9:45 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7 am to 9:45 pm.
Jim’s Package Store Station, Oak Bluffs: Every day, 8 am to 6 pm.
DeBettencourt’s, Oak Bluffs: Monday through Friday, 8 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 5 pm.
Menemsha Texaco, Chilmark: Every day, 9 am to 1 pm.
Grocery Stores:
Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop: Every day, senior shopping hours, 6 am to 7 am; regular hours, 7 am to 9 pm.
Edgartown Stop & Shop: Every day, senior shopping hours, 6 am to 7 am; regular hours, 7 am to 10 pm.
Down-Island Cronig’s, Tisbury: Senior and infirm shopping hours, 7 am to 8 am, Monday through Saturday; regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm; closed on Sunday.
Vineyard Grocer, Tisbury: Monday through Saturday, 6:30 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 6:30 am to 5:30 pm.
Reliable Market, Oak Bluffs: Monday through Saturday; senior shopping hours, 9 am to 10 am; regular hours, 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday hours, 10 am to 1 pm.
Pharmacies:
Stop & Shop Pharmacy, Edgartown: Monday through Friday, 7 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7 am to 3 pm.
Leslie’s Pharmacy, Tisbury: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm; Saturday, 8:30 am to 3 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 12 pm.
Vineyard Scripts, Tisbury: Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 2 pm; closed on Sunday.
Conroy Apothecary, West Tisbury: Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 2 pm.
Farms:
The Grey Barn and Farm, Chilmark: Every day, 8 am to 5 pm.
Mermaid Farm, Chilmark: Every day, 24 hours, one person allowed in the farm stand at a time.
North Tabor Farm, Chilmark: Every day, 24 hours, self-serve farm stand selling eggs.
FARM Institute, Edgartown: Available for meat and eggs curbside pickup upon request.
Morning Glory Farm, Edgartown:; Self-service fridge with eggs, kale, pea shoots, potatoes, and meat, all available on the honor system.
Hardware Stores:
Edgartown Hardware: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, five customers allowed in store at once, must wear protective face covering.
Shirley’s Hardware, Tisbury: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 am to 5 pm, six customers allowed in store at once.
Mailing and shipping:
This post will be updated as needed. If you have information to add, please email community@mvtimes.com.