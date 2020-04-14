Cooking with Jan Buhrman

Create gourmet meals at home or just enjoy learning about the art of cooking. Jan Buhrman of The Kitchen Porch, a full-service, farm-to-table catering business, is sharing some of her favorite recipes as part of a series of free, virtual cooking classes. She will be live on Zoom every Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 5 pm through May 1. Each class is recorded, so if you missed a live session, you can still watch the video. Visit the Kitchen Porch website for more information, including ingredient lists and recipes.