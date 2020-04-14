Karen Jean Child

Karen Jean (Belisle) Child was released from her body on Friday, April 3rd, 2020, at home in West Tisbury, surrounded by her son, daughter, husband and incredible hospice nurse. She passed after a two-year journey with ovarian cancer. Karen was born at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on February 15, 1948 to her parents, Eugene George Belisle (originally from Leominster, MA) and Lillian Mae Belisle (of Edgartown). She was raised in Edgartown on Silva Lane, attended Edgartown Elementary School and graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1965. She earned an associates degree in liberal arts from Fisher Junior College.

Karen married her best friend and devoted husband, Henry Teas Child of West Tisbury, whom she met at MVRHS. They had reunited in Boston while Karen was attending Fisher Junior College and Henry was attending Franklin Institute, parking cars at the Sheraton Boston. They were married in 1968 at St. Elizabeth’s Cathedral in Edgartown. They spent the next several years living in Boston, notably living in a housing cooperative in Jamaica Plain called The Castle.

Karen had many careers throughout her life. She worked at Bank of Boston in downtown Boston. On the Island, she worked for the Martha’s Vineyard Commission as an administrative assistant and the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group with long-time dear friend Rick Karney. After having her children, Karen worked as a daycare provider for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and then preschool teacher at Green Gates Day School with Cecily Bryant. In 1990, Karen began assistant teaching in the AM and PM kindergartens at West Tisbury School with Martha Hubbell and Teri Mello. She later worked in 3rd and 4th grade classrooms of Martha Stackpole, Ann Rossi, and the late John Harris as a one to one aid. Her final career was as an assistant manager at the Chicken Alley Thrift Shop, where she continued to touch the community through her passion for seeking undiscovered treasures.

Karen always viewed her greatest accomplishments to be her children and, eventually, her grandchildren. Brandon and Bess, her son and daughter, were her pride and joy. The peak of Karen’s life were the births of her grandchildren. Brandon’s sons, Aiden (8) and Mason (5), and Bess’ daughter, Camilla (3), were the absolute light of Karen’s world. She spent much of her time reading books, doing art projects, baking cookies, and acting silly with her grandkids. If you’ve had the pleasure of speaking with Karen over the last 9 years, you’ve probably seen a picture or heard a story about these loves of her life.

Karen was an avid cook, a talent and passion which she inherited from her father, Gene, and shared with her family and especially her son Brandon, who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and worked as a professional chef. She also enjoyed growing a garden with many varieties of veggies as well as beautiful flowers. Karen was known for her canning abilities, creating delicious jars of beach plum jelly and her signature dilly beans.

Most people remember Karen for the conversations they had, and even more, for how she made them feel. She had an authenticity and humility that was refreshing. She could create the comfort of home and motherly influence wherever she was, and create a connection with nearly anyone. Karen cared about people profoundly and genuinely, a trait that she passed onto Bess, who now runs a private therapy practice and works with teenagers.

Karen was predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Gene, and her brother, Eddie. She is survived by her beloved husband, Henry “Hal” Child, her son, Brandon Child and his wife Stephanie and their children Aiden and Mason, her daughter Bess Child and her husband Pietro Curini and their daughter Camilla, her sister-in-law, Janice Belisle and niece Julie Belisle. Karen leaves behind many incredibly supportive family-like friends, too many to list.

Karen’s family would like to extend gratitude to the medical professionals who have been such an integral part of her care over the last couple of years. Namely, Dr. Rachel Sisodia of Mass General Hospital, Dr. Charles Siegert of Falmouth Hospital, Dr. Victor Aviles, Stephanie Tudor and the staff at Hematology Oncology Specialists of Cape Cod. Robyn Hanover, who works as Dr. Aviles’ medical assistant and has been Bess’ best friend since preschool and maid of honor, was a bright light of love and support throughout Karen’s cancer journey.

Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard has been a rock for our entire family since Karen was diagnosed. We’d like to specifically thank Jill De La Hunt, Kealee Rainaud and Chantale Duguay for their genuine and personalized care throughout the last 2 years. They are all angels, and we cannot sing their praises enough. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this incredible organization. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.