Experience the extraordinary and versatile talents of Island musicians Siren Mayhew and Sean McMahon. They are streaming live #SocialDistanceSing concerts every Sunday at 7:30pm. Siren is a vocalist and composer who has been singing publicly since the age of 5. Sean is a singer-songwriter and guitarist. They take requests and gratefully accept donations. To watch them live or to view their concerts at any time, visit the Workman Song YouTube channel.