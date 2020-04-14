Thomas Leonard Furino, 63, died suddenly from a perforation of his small intestine on April 6, 2020 at Mass General Hospital.

He was born on June 10, 1956 in Newton son of Domenic Furino of Italy and Nancy (Burdoin) Furino of Wellesley. The family moved to Sherborn when Tom was 9 and his sister Elizabeth, 7. He grew up on Woodland Street and had lots of neighborhood friends. He was a strong, kind, and funny friend who was always thinking of others.

He was a gifted athlete playing both baseball and football in high school. He received a full scholarship to Boston University to play football. He was a middle linebacker and was a very strong and tough competitor, yet he always gave a hand to help a player up. He was ECAC player of the week and the Patriots had an eye on him. He was very well liked and had many friends. He would work for his dad doing masonry during the summers.

He met the love of his life Barbara Stearns from Sudbury in the summer of 1977 while she was on break from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. They both loved to dance and frequently went to Timothy’s Two where Tom would have the dance floor clear out while they danced to disco songs especially “Night Fever” by the Bee Gees. He was better than John Travolta.

Barbara’s parents owned a cottage in Oak Bluffs and Tom loved Martha’s Vineyard. They both loved gathering oysters, quahogs, scallops, blue crabs, and fishing. They loved 4 wheeling on Chappy.

On September 4, 1982 they were married and had a huge outdoor wedding with Tom’s father being best man and each having 11 attendants plus a flower girl and ring bearer.

Michael Furino was born on February 13, 1984 and the couple moved to the Vineyard when he was 4 months old. They bought a cottage near Barbara’s parents. Tom was doing masonry and also worked as a building contractor. They had a second son David Domenic Furino on May 3, 1987. They first built a house on Vickers Way then a second in Meadow View Farms where the boys had many lifelong friends finally building their house in Island Grove. Tom built three more homes for others. He also exported bluefin tuna to Japan and moved the family and his in-laws to Rockport for one summer to be close to Gloucester to meet the boats and to buy the fish.

Tom’s love of the sea endured and he had a boat (the Fish Finder) built in Maine. He started a charter business with his father-in-law, Larry as first mate. He truly was the best bass fisherman continuously bringing home huge bass to commercially sell to the restaurants. We called him the Bass King. Barbara caught a 53-pound bass due to his expertise of always putting them over the fish. The whole family loved to fish as well as to collect arrowheads and beach glass. Making wampum and beach glass jewelry, the three would sell at C.B Stark. All three won awards at the fair.

Tom was a baseball coach for Mike’s baseball teams always teaching them skills but wanting them to have fun too. He never yelled at them and was always fair and well loved. The boys’ friends loved to visit and have sleepovers and always loved David pranking his dad. Lots of laughter all around.

He loved classic cars, especially muscle cars. He owned a Boss 302, 429 Cobra Jets, Pontiac GTO, Corvette, other Mustangs and a rare Charger.

On May 7, 2004 tragedy struck when at 17 years old, David died in a car crash with his friend Kevin. Tom decided to give something back by bringing driver’s education into the high school during the day. He also brought a Skid School program here to help teens stay safe. Bumper stickers “Buckle up for KJ and Deebo” are seen all around the Island.

He was an artist at stonework and built many beach stone fireplaces with his son Mike and wife Barbara.

Everyone loved to laugh with Tom. He had a heart of gold. He was a character on Facebook showing off his love to cook with Barb always posting delicious meals. He was the best at everything he did. He will be sorely missed by his family, especially Michael and Barbara his best friends.

He leaves behind his loving wife Barbara, son Michael, mother Nancy Furino, sister Elizabeth Furino and her partner Jack, his in-laws, Larry and Judy Stearns, his brother-in-law, David Stearns and his wife Robin, and his nephews Kevin and Mitchell Stearns. He was predeceased by his son David Domenic Furino, and his father Domenic Furino.

During this pandemic time, a private graveside service was held in Sacred Heart Cemetery located in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, April 11, 2020 officiated by Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney. (On the ride home from the cemetery the first song on the radio was “Only the good die young” and believe it or not as Mike and Bárbara drove along Beach Road, “Night Fever” played too.) He truly was a legend, forever in our hearts. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs. Please leave a message of condolence on line at www.ccgfuneralhome.com.