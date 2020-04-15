A quick list of community resources

Updated April 15

We began this list as shortcut to important resources — food, meetings for those in recovery, services for seniors, and a list of our libraries and places of worship. All are good places to go to for assistance in these trying times.

Senior services

Errands for the Elderly, The M.V. Freemasons are providing free errand services — Post Office, prescription pickup, etc. — for Island senior citizens. Call 310-867-4857 and leave name, street address, and call back number, or email the information to bstringfellow302@gmail.com.

MV Center for Living, 508-939-9440

Tisbury Council on Aging, 508-696-4205

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, 508-693-4509

Edgartown Council on Aging (The Anchors), 508-627-4368

Up-Island Council on Aging (Howes House), 508-693-2896

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, 508-693-4393

Variety of services Island-wide

First Stop MV, firststopmv.org, comprehensive guide to resources that support the health and wellness of everyone in the Island community.

M.V. Community Services, 508-693-7900, mvcommunityservices.org. If you’re healthy and able to volunteer to help other Islanders, visit mvcommunityservices.org/care-for-community.

Dukes County Social Services, 508-696-3844, for assistance with SNAP (food stamps), Fuel Assistance and Unemployment claims.

U.S. Postal Service, If you have a home mailbox, your mail can be picked up by a postal worker. You can order stamps, shipping boxes, and envelopes on the USPS website, as well as print a mailing label and request a pickup at your mailbox. For those who do not have a computer, a mail-order form is available upon request from your town’s post office.

Healthcare services

Vineyard Health Care Access Program, 508-696-0020, for assistance with MassHealth, Medicare, and other insurance.

Health Imperatives, healthimperatives.org. Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic (Martha’s Vineyard Family Planning), 508-693-1208. Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Assistance, 508-771-7896. Cape & Islands Healthy Families program (support for young parents), 508-540-2968.

Food services

Island Food Pantry, Christ United Methodist (“Stone”) Church, 89 Williams St., Vineyard Haven, islandfoodpantry.org, Monday 2 – 4 pm; Wednesday 2 – 4 pm; Saturday 10 am – 12 pm. Pick-up is outside. Delivery can be arranged, email delivery@islandfoodpantry.org.

Good Shepherd Parish, 55 School St., Oak Bluffs, Food Baskets MV, curbside, every Saturday in April from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. Volunteers will put the bag in your trunk. 508-696-1948.

Edgartown Council on Aging, Meals delivered on Wednesday in the afternoon for Edgartown residents aged 55+ who are in need. Contact Meris Keating, 508-627-4368, mkeating@edgartown-ma.us.

Meals on Wheels, Monday – Friday, 10 am – 12 pm, Call 1-800-224-4630 or 508-394-4630 for information, requirements, and how to apply.

Serving Hands Food Distribution, First Baptist Church, 43 Spring St., Vineyard Haven; West Tisbury library; Edgartown School; and M.V. Community Services parking lot. April 24, 1:30 – 2:30 pm. Pick-up is outside. Delivery is also available. Contact Alicia Nicholson, anicholson@mvcommunityservices.org.

Wampanoag Tribal Food Pantry, Tribal members experiencing a food emergency can email Jennifer Randolph at wcm@wampanoagtribe-nsn.gov or call the 24-hour line 508-955-9164.

School Lunches, From 11 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, at MVRHS, the Oak Bluffs School, the Edgartown School, the Tisbury School, and the West Tisbury School. Delivery is directly to your car, so please drive to the curb and wait for a staff member to assist you.

M.V. Community Services, List of food resources: mvcommunityservices.org/foodresources.

Resources for those in recovery

Pause a While will host a free conference call for AA meetings at 2 pm, every day. Dial-in number: 425-436-6360, Access Code: 422932#. Please share. We also need volunteers to chair the phone meetings. Email pauldart@pauseawhile.org for information.

List of online AA meetings: bit.ly/aadirectory

List of online NA meetings: bit.ly/nadirectory

List of online SMART recovery meetings: bit.ly/smartrecoverylist

List of refuge recovery meetings online: bit.ly/refugelist

In the Rooms recovery community (may need to create account): bit.ly/roomscommunity

SMART recovery discussion forum: bit.ly/recoveryonlineforum

Small business support

M.V. Bank Lift Certificate: For businesses that have been forced to close or have been negatively affected by the Commonwealth’s stay-at-home advisory, M.V. Bank is offering a Lift Certificate that can be purchased on their secure website: mvbank.com/lift. Add a discount of up to 50%, and M.V. Bank will match the discount up to 10%.

Volunteer services

Medical Reserve Corps (MRC): Looking for anyone who has a good level of knowledge of medical care and administrative services. Must provide a CORI background check. Contact: mvmedicalreservecorps@gmail.com.

Red Cross: To help set up and take care of disaster shelters, or help those affected by disasters. Contact Edward Blanchard: edward.blanchard@redcross.org.

Salvation Army: Locally trained in ServSafe to serve food at shelters. They also help with critical supplies donated from other volunteer services. Contact Rick Reinhardsen: rsr1017@comcast.net.

Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT): Trains regularly to help on a community level for basic needs and emergency services. Contact Gary Robinson: robinsongary1@gmail.com.

Dukes County Website: Island outreach and coordination support services. dukescounty.org.

CodeRED Alert System: Your local emergency broadcast system. If a person registers, that person can be reached if there is a sudden public emergency, through the device of their choosing. bit.ly/coderedalert.

Public libraries

Aquinnah, 508-645-2314, aquinnahlibrary.org

Chilmark, 508-645-3360, chilmarklibrary.org

Edgartown, 508-627-4221, edgartownlibrary.org

Oak Bluffs, 508-693-9433, oakbluffslibrary.org

Vineyard Haven, 508-696-4211, vhlibrary.org

West Tisbury, 508-693-3366, westtisburylibrary.org

Places of worship

A Igreja Que Cresce the Growing Church, 784-930-8629

Baha’i Faith, 508-693-4905

Beacon of Hope, 508-563-5767

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center, 508-696-5929

Chilmark Community Church, 508-645-3100

Christian Science Society, 508-696-7369

Church of Christ, 508-627-2834

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 508-693-8642

Covenant on the Rock Ministry, 508-790-1910

Faith Community Church, 508-627-8918

Federated Church, 508-627-4421

First Baptist Church, 508-693-1539



First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 508-693-2842

Gay Head Community Baptist Church, 508-693-1539

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish, 508-693-0342

Grace Episcopal Church, 508-693-0332



House of Prayer, 508-696-9916

Jehovah’s Witnesses, 508-696-0996

Kabbalah and Healing, hadarta613@gmail.com

Martha’s Vineyard Bible Church, 508-693-1411

Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, 508-693-0745

Mission Calvary Church, 508-685-7690

Quakers (Religious Society of Friends), 508-693-1834

Revival Church for the Nations/Igreja do Avivamento para as Nações, 508-696-3835

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 508-627-5330

Seventh-Day Adventist, 508-299-9700

Trinity UMC of Martha’s Vineyard, 508-693-4424



U.U. Society of Martha’s Vineyard, 508-693-8982

Vineyard Assembly of God, 508-696-7576



