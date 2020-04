Edgartown residents should not be alarmed if water from their faucet is rust-colored this week.

The Edgartown water department will be conducting a system flushing on its water mains and rust-colored water is possible, according to a text alert from the Town of Edgartown.

Flushing will occur April 21 to April 24.

Water is still safe to drink despite potential discoloration, according to the text alert.