Painting with Elizabeth Whelan

Discover your inner artist, find inspiration for a project, or further develop your technique by joining a special workshop with acclaimed artist Elizabeth Whelan. Through the Vineyard Haven library, she is hosting Zoom sessions on the last two Wednesdays in April to share her favorite tips and to answer any questions. Join her from 11 am to 12 pm to learn about topics such as portrait painting and sketchbooks. Each class will be recorded for future viewing. Contact Anne McDonough, amcdonough@clamsnet.org, to receive the Zoom information.