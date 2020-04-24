Island Grown Initiative recognized by EPA

The Island Grown Initiative (IGI), a food equity and education group on Martha’s Vineyard, is being recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Food Waste Reduction and Redirection Project, according to a press release.

The Island-wide effort works with food that was once taken away as waste and gives it to the hungry or turns it into compost.

The project, funded partially by an EPA Healthy Community Grant, created a community report explaining the cost to municipal budgets and to the environment of disposing food waste off the Island.

In addition, the project educates the public, schools, and businesses about how to effectively separate usable food from food waste, and utilize waste in different ways.

Because of the project, all town transfer stations on Martha’s Vineyard now accept food waste, which has tripled food waste collection when compared to last year.

For the Island, IGI has changed the way businesses and individuals look at food waste management, and has encouraged people to take a deeper look at what can be reused to benefit themselves and the environment.

Martha’s Vineyard Refuse Disposal and Resource Recovery District manager Donald Hatch said in the release that, over the past year, the food waste collection at the transfer stations has gone from picking up a few toters per week in a pickup truck at three locations, to bustling food waste drop-off centers at all six Island local drop-offs.

“The expansion of IGI’s composting program has demonstrated the demand for the service on-Island,” Hatch said in the release. “Now waste haulers are on board and the Martha’s Vineyard Resource and Recovery District is looking at the potential of acquiring an in-vessel at their location.”