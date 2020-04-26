Thunderstorm causes flooding at Five Corners April 26, 20200Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 4 Five Corners was better for boats than cars between 5 and 6 pm Sunday. - Rich Saltzberg A Tisbury police cruiser makes its way through the flooded road. - Rich Saltzberg A VTA bus splashes its way through Five Corners Sunday. - Rich Saltzberg A vehicle splashes through the deep water on Beach Road Sunday. - Rich Saltzberg.A fast-moving thunderstorm caused flooding at Five Corners and Beach Road Sunday evening. The road was never closed to traffic.