Featherstone tour of Island-inspired art

Enter a virtual gallery and explore how visual artists from around the world interpret photographs of Martha’s Vineyard scenery. Featherstone’s latest exhibit, “Martha’s Vineyard: The Way We See It,” is curated by Moira Fitzgerald and Yann Meersseman of Vineyard Colors. Fifty-four local and distant artists used media such as oil paint, watercolor, acrylic paint, and pastels to create over 100 pieces of artwork inspired by the photography of Vineyard Colors. Visit the first room of the Featherstone Gallery to begin your tour of both the photos and paintings. The original art is available for purchase.