Your views of the Lucy Vincent tower

Your views of the Lucy Vincent towerBy George Brennan - May 3, 2020 1 of 9 Matt Coffey shared this photo. Lucie Charles took this photo in March. "So sad she it's gone," she wrote. This was taken after Superstorm Sandy, according to Steve Fischer. Ken Arnold shared this view. Denys Wortman's view at full sun. Denys Wortman's view when the sun was obscured by clouds. Helaine Banner sent in this view. William Dugan shares this photo from May 2017. This photo taken by Erik Peckar may be one of the last ones taken before it toppled. The time stamp shows it was taken Friday evening before it was discovered gone on Saturday.We asked you in Sunday's Minute to share your photographs of the Lucy Vincent tower and we received a great and immediate response. We'll keep adding to this. Thank you. Enjoy!