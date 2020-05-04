Film Society, Nobska Light receive bank grants

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society and Friends of Nobska Light are recipients of the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation’s first ever Community Impact Grants.

Both the M.V. Film Society and Nobska Light will receive $2,500 grants. Both were selected from a pool of 30 nonprofits on Martha’s Vineyard and in Falmouth, according to a press release from the bank.

Nominations were accepted from the community earlier this year and was followed by a voting period from Feb. 18 to April 1. More than 2,000 votes were cast for the nominations.

“This recognition of our community’s outstanding non-profits doing amazing work to support our community couldn’t come at a better time,” James M. Anthony, president and CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Bank, said. “Each nomination and vote is an expression of our community’s gratitude for our non-profits. We send a warm ‘thank you’ to each and every employee and volunteer of all the no-profit organizations on Martha’s Vineyard and in Falmouth for the vital services that they provide to those in need.”