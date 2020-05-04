Sidney B. Counsell Jr., 67, of West Tisbury passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep May 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Sidney Sr. and Barbara Counsell. He is survived by his wife Judith Prada Counsell of 38 years, and sister Cheryl Noyse and her family of Edgartown.

Sid was a great guy loved by all who knew him, and everyone did know him here on the Vineyard. A smile and wave, always ready to stop and talk or to help anyone who needed it. He was a top basketball player when he was at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Sid was an auto mechanic, bus driver, Ace hardware manager, tractor trailer driver ,and recent Uber driver.

He will be missed.