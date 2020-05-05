Ann Marie Long

Ann Marie (O’Connell) Long, 74, wife of Michael T. Long, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home in Simsbury, CT in the warm embrace of family love. Ann and Mike vacationed on Martha’s Vineyard since the 80’s. In 2002 they built their family home, “Aisling Beag” on Cummings Way, “the sweetest little street in Edgartown.” They enjoyed many good times with family and friends on Cummings Hill. Ann and Mike were members of Good Shepherd Parish, charter members of the Boathouse, and members of EYC.

Ann traveled extensively with her husband across the U.S., Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean with their favorite destination the west of Ireland. Ann enjoyed “all things design.” She and Mike collaborated on many building projects. Ann’s legacy of love in retirement was being Nana to her grandchildren. She was so very proud of them.

Due to the current circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Simsbury, CT and internment at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford, CT will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Harvard Nurses’ Health Study at nurseshealthstudy.org/donations or to Good Shepherd Parish, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Please visit Ann’s “Book of Memories” at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.